In Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders played their first game after firing former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and replacing him with Greg Olson.

Olson is a known commodity with this franchise and in the NFL, as he's already been in the league for decades, with 15 years of experience at OC, including two previous stints with the Raiders.



Even though this team has already seen what Olson can do at the helm, there was still a lot of optimism following his promotion in an interim capacity. After all, he was sure to be better than Kelly, whose offense ranked 30th in the NFL in yards per game and tied for last in average points at the time of his dismissal.

So long as Olson could call plays correctly and remember what he's installed with his unit, he'd be a severe upgrade. The Chargers blew out the Raiders, 31-14, in his first game back, but the offense did show some differences from the short-lived Kelly era.



Raiders' offense displayed more common sense



Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. 17 pressures allowed



Geno Smith was a disaster for the Las Vegas Raiders in his time under Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly. He especially struggled with taking bad sacks and committing turnovers. In his first game with Greg Olson, he didn't really improve in either of those arenas, throwing an interception, fumbling on a play where the possession was luckily retained, and taking six sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers.



Even if Olson is vastly better than Kelly, he can only scheme so much around the Raiders' abysmal offensive line. Geno Smith was pressured 17 times on 29 dropbacks, for an absurd 58.6 percent rate. Smith's 35.3 pressure-to-sack ratio was harrowing. The Chargers' pass rush is excellent, but this is something to monitor for Smith, Olson, and the Raiders' offense moving forward.



Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2. 111 yards after the catch



The Raiders have won two games this season: the opener against the New England Patriots and Week 7's victory over the lowly Tennessee Titans. In those contests, Las Vegas' pass-catchers averaged over seven yards after the catch per reception. They've only done so two other times this year, in an outlier blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when Geno Smith completed just 10 passes and their narrow overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, arguably their best offensive performance of the season.



It's clear that this passing attack is at its best when Smith can find his talented weapons downfield in space, allowing them to make plays after the catch. It seems that Olson recognizes this, scheming up 111 YAC yards for the Raiders in his first game back as play-caller, rather than repeatedly allowing Smith to launch a plethora of wayward deep balls like Kelly did in his time. This could lead to an uptick in fantasy production for Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, and even Ashton Jeanty.

