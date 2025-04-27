Former NFL QB Has Interesting Thoughts on Raiders Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders made many in Raider Nation happy by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty was arguably one of the best players in the draft class, and General Manager John Spytek stayed patient and landed him without having to move up, despite rumors that teams in front of them wanted to land the talented back.
Jeanty should provide an immediate spark to a Raiders’ rushing attack that was arguably the worst in the league last season. The Raiders were last in the league in rushing yards per game, and advanced analytics backed that up.
The Raiders' addition of Jeanty should give them a star in the backfield, sooner rather than later.
However, not everyone is convinced Jeanty will be the force many expect him to be.
ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has reservations about Jeanty’s immediate impact.
He posted a video on social media breaking down the pick.
In the video, Orlovsky says:
“Really good player, super happy for him, congratulations,” he said. “The Raiders averaged 3.4 yards per carry last year. That’s the worst for a team since 1996. It wasn’t all just on the backs. So, while he’s a very good player, putting him behind, still, a very poor offensive line, or a very much so below-average offensive line, minimizes his impact. So, you’re sitting there going, you better fix your offensive line in Las Vegas very fast, before you’ll ever get to see how good of a back he really is.”
While the Raiders struggled to run the football last season, the offensive line was not one of the primary reasons for their struggles. They did not help, but the Raiders have a promising group in the trenches.
The Raiders added multiple offensive linemen in this draft class, including Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers and William & Mary’s Charles Grant. Those players add to a promising group that features young players like Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.
Las Vegas should be a stronger group up front in 2025, thanks to Pete Carroll’s coaching, as he will focus on running the football and strengthening the trenches.
Jeanty should be a fun addition to this Raiders team, no matter who is blocking for him.
