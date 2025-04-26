BREAKING: Sports Illustrated Reveals Final Grade for Raiders Draft Class
The 2025 NFL Draft is now officially in the books for the Las Vegas Raiders. The first draft class of the Pete Carroll and John Spytek era is in the books as well.
And it was a good one for the first-time general manager and veteran head coach, as members of the Silver and Black. The Raiders made a lot of good moves over all three days and have set themselves up well for next season and the future.
The Raiders had a lot of holes to fill on both sides of the ball and got it done in the draft. The Raiders traded picks, selected the right players, and did not reach for a pick.
And now will look to get to work with their new rookies and see what they bring to the field at the NFL Level. The Raiders were one of the better drafting teams, and it will take some time to see how it ends up for all their new players.
Now that the draft is over we look at what the experts think about the picks and see if the Raiders did it right or not, according to the experts.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame gave all the teams their grade and analysis of their picks, and for the Raiders, they gave them a B grade.
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
• Round 2: No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
• Round 3: No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
• Round 3: No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech
• Round 3: No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
• Round 4: No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
• Round 4: No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
• Round 6: No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
• Round 6: No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
• Round 6: No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
• Round 7: No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
"Analysis: The Raiders went heavy on the offensive side, using five of their first six choices to build up the unit around quarterback Geno Smith. Jeanty is the centerpiece, a back who will be utilized heavily from the start after he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year with Boise State. Beyond Jeanty, Bech, Rogers and Grant could all be starters in 2025, giving Las Vegas some excellent talent and value throughout its draft class."
