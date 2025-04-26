BREAKING: Raiders Select Texas Tech's Caleb Rogers at No. 98
With the No. 98 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Texas Tech guard Caleb Rogers.
Rogers is the fourth player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 58 and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick on Friday.
Rogers will play a key role for the Raiders in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside Jeanty as the Raiders continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Rogers added to the offense, the Raiders now have three rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Rogers to compete for an early role with the Raiders during his rookie season.
Per NFL.com's draft scout Lance Zierlein:
"Durable, unselfish guard prospect with broad hips and adequate upper-body power. Rogers is smooth and effective as a pulling blocker but struggles to generate movement as a drive blocker due to his lack of bend. He protects from a wide base with a punch that is direct and forceful. He struggles with foot quickness and balance to stay in front of athletic rushers and crafty counters, though. He offers Day 3 value, but the ceiling appears to be capped."
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 3, Pick 99
- Round 4, No. 108
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
