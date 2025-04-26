BREAKING: Raiders Select Cam Miller at No. 215
With the No. 215 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller.
Miller is the 10th player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 58 and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick on Friday, headlining a host of others.
Miller will compete for a backup quarterback key role for the Raiders in 2025 and new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Miller added to the quarterback, the Raiders now have two rookies who can potentially make an impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Miller to compete for a backup quarterback role.
Per NFL.com's draft scout Lance Zierlein:
Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making. He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets. Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success."
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 7, No. 222
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on the draft again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.