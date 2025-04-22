A Look Back on Peculiar Raiders 2019 Draft Class
The then-Oakland Raiders entered the 2019 NFL Draft in a better position than almost any other team in the league that Thursday night.
The Raiders, now in Las Vegas, held three first-round picks, thanks to the Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades during the previous season. Though they were not rebuilding, the team positioned itself well for the future.
However, those first-round picks did not materialize as Raider Nation had hoped. Many expected the players the team added to be foundational pieces of the future, but only one has had a fruitful career thus far.
While the Raiders did not nail their first-round selections, they found hidden gems later in the draft who turned out to be productive players or all-time franchise greats. Missing in the first round but hitting in the later rounds is certainly peculiar.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, let’s revisit a rather strange 2019 Raiders’ draft class.
With the fourth overall pick, the Raiders took Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. This was the first big shock of the draft, as almost no one expected Ferrell to be selected that high.
Ferrell was a fine player, but he was arguably the least effective player among the Tigers’ defensive linemen in that draft class, one of which is now a Raider, and both have earned massive contracts.
Yes, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were better prospects, but the Raiders went with Ferrell. He recorded 105 tackles, 15 for loss, 32 quarterback hits, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 10 sacks in four years with the Silver and Black.
Ferrell is now a member of the Washington Commanders.
The Raiders went with running back Josh Jacobs from Alabama with the 24th overall pick. Jacobs was a fan favorite and became one of the most effective running backs in the NFL.
Jacobs immediately took over as the team’s top running back during his rookie season, rushing for over 1,100 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. The team needed someone to be the answer at running back after Marshawn Lynch’s departure, and that was Jacobs.
Jacobs is now a member of the Green Bay Packers after he and the Raiders were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract.
The Raiders’ final pick of the first round came at No. 27 overall in the form of Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram. It never worked out for Abram as a member of the Silver and Black.
He spent three full seasons with the Raiders, totaling 255 tackles, eight for loss, nine quarterback hits, 12 passes defended, and three interceptions. The team released him during the 2022 season.
Abram suffered a season-ending injury after his debut game, then struggled when he returned in 2020. He had a solid 2021, but he did not have a future with the Raiders.
In the second round, the Raiders took Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who spent a few productive years with the team. However, he dealt with various injuries, and the team traded him ahead of his fourth season.
The Raiders did not pick again until the fourth round, but it ultimately proved to be worth the wait. The team took a chance on Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby, which seems to be working out okay, it seems.
Crosby is a poster child for successful underdogs. He was not expected to be a contributor at the NFL level, but he has become one of the most feared defensive players in the NFL and a beloved franchise icon.
His passion, motor, and unending devotion to the Silver and Black have endeared him to a fan base that can be tough to win over. Many fans hope he spends his entire career with the Raiders.
The Raiders took Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson later in the fourth round. Johnson only appeared in 19 games and made 15 tackles.
Also in the fourth round, the Raiders landed LSU tight end Foster Moreau. He was a productive pass-catcher for Derek Carr for a few years, catching 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Moreau enjoyed his time with Carr so much that he followed him to the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
With the 149th overall pick, the Raiders went back into the Clemson well and landed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Affectionately referred to as the ‘Vegas Slot Machine,’ Renfrow was one of the most productive slot receivers in the league during his time with the Raiders.
The Raiders finding Crosby and Renfrow on Day 3 is quite an interesting result for then-General Manager Mike Mayock. Those two players were major contributors on the Raiders’ last postseason team.
The Raiders’ final pick in the draft was Prairie View A&M defensive end Quinton Bell. He never appeared in a game for the team, but has since become a productive special-teams player for the Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas also found gems on the undrafted free agent market, including All-Pro punter A.J. Cole, fullback Alec Ingold, and center Andre James.
It is rather uncanny to largely miss on your first-round picks (three of them, at that!) but find stars on the last day of the draft.
Now, new GM John Spytek will look to find more stars to pair with Crosby and Cole, the only Raiders from the 2019 class still on the team.
