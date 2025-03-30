Maxx Crosby Takes Pride in Leading Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have not made the postseason since the 2021-22 season.
It has been a frustrating few years for Raider Nation, as the team has not had stability in many areas as an organization. They hope the Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime will turn things around.
The Raiders have a solid amount of talent on their roster, but the coaching staff must put them in the best positions to succeed. The team also needs leaders to step up and guide players to victories.
That includes the heart and soul of the Silver and Black, defensive end Maxx Crosby. He has taken the mantle of being the franchise’s leader and embraces the challenges that come with it.
Crosby talked about being a leader on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Being the leader and being the face of the franchise, that’s something I pride myself on a lot,” he said. “If we want to win, that’s what we have to do. It has to be all of us. Football is the ultimate team sport. So, evolving not only as a player, but as a leader, as an example, all of those things matter to me. That’s what I’m about. Elevating and being limitless in everything I do, and that’s what I’m focused on. So, it’s been really awesome, for real.”
Crosby has been in the lab this offseason with several teammates, including offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. Crosby said defensive back Darnay Holmes has also been with him improving his game.
The Raiders have young players who are talented but need guidance. That’s where Crosby comes in.
Crosby has one of the hardest work ethics in the NFL, and he wants to pass that on to his young teammates. As he said, setting an example is important for the four-time Pro Bowler.
The Raiders have a lot of work to do before becoming a playoff team, and Crosby knows that. He is not afraid of the work he and his teammates must do to reach that level.
We could see a different Maxx Crosby in 2025, and many young players could take steps forward due to his leadership.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.