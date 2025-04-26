BREAKING: Raiders Select Darien Porter with the No. 68 Pick
With the No. 68 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter.
Porter is the third player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech with the No. 58 pick Friday.
Porter will play a key role for the Raiders in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside Jeanty as the Raiders continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Porter added to the defense, the Raiders now have three rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Porter to compete for an early role with the Raiders during his rookie season.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback. Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence. He uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3."
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 3, Pick 98
- Round 3, Pick 99
- Round 4, No. 108
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
