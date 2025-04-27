New Raiders WR a Classic Al Davis Player
Dont'e Thornton Jr. is the kind of pick former Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders owner Mark Davis would have made.
A big bodied wide receiver with 4.3 speed.
In fact, Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan talked about it after the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Yeah, Mark [Davis] joked that was the Al Davis pick of this draft, the height, weight, speed, raw traits, athleticism, speed, and I think it's just focusing on what he can do and what he can be," he told reporters. "I mean, he's a 4.3, low 4.3 guy. He's 6'4"-plus 200-something pounds, big-time five-star recruit, goes to Oregon, then goes to Tennessee. You watch his target tape, I think it's pretty impressive. And we think he hasn't hit his ceiling yet. We think he can still refine and improve under our coaches, but he definitely has physical traits that are outstanding."
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation reads as follows: "Long, linear target whose primary function is to take the top off of defenses. Thornton can play through early contact and works past tight man coverage. He’s talented at stacking cornerbacks and tracking the ball when he finds top positioning. He can strike over the top or with routes allowing him to catch on the move. His route tree is limited, so two-high safety looks could park him in the garage. He’s average after the catch on short throws but plays as big as he measures, winning contested catches on all three levels. Thornton is a low-volume target with erratic production, but teams looking for vertical juice should have him on their boards."
The fourth-round selection out of Tennessee is a go-route guru through-and-through, though the Raiders believe he can expand to a full route tree-type player. That's a good outlook for a player so gifted from a phsyical standpoint.
Quarterback Geno Smith has his burner wide receiver now; Thornton indeed looks like an intriguing pairing with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. The threat to take the top off a defense made All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill so special, for instance.
When a team is so terrified of the long bomb that they play two safeties deep -- it opens up an entire defense. Hence why Miami was so good in 2023. All Hill.
This is not to say Thornton would even remotely be that type of player. If he develops into a good NFL wide receiver with that speed, though, he could make for an interesting weapon.
Al Davis would be pleased.
