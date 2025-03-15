Domino Effect Triggered By Raiders' Geno Smith Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders trade for Geno Smith secured them a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. It also caused a stir around the league ahead of free agency that triggered a domino effect, writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Several moves of the 2025 offseason have already had clear ripple effects, however. Quarterback deals come first to mind," wrote Benjamin. "Take the Las Vegas Raiders, for example. Their quick strike for a proven veteran ended up changing the market of arguably the top free agent on the market, and forcing at least a few other teams to take detours in search of their own quarterback help. For every action, they say, there is an equal reaction, and that often plays itself out during the frantic roster-shuffling of this time of year.
" ... Smith's trade out of Seattle was the clearest indication in years that the Seahawks are playing the long game at quarterback. Going from Russell Wilson to a surprisingly rejuvenated Smith was a nice story, but now Seattle is pivoting to a quarterback in Sam Darnold who is seven years younger. (Don't forget Smith's deal also netted the Seahawks a third-round pick, which could be used for another dart throw at the position.) Smith's move to Las Vegas, meanwhile, means the Raiders won't be nearly as rushed to insert a young quarterback, provided they acquire one sooner rather than later, under new coach Pete Carroll."
Of course, the play for Smith triggered the Seahawks to rebound with a quarterback move of their own -- signing the Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold.
"Geno Smith's exit signaled more of a youth movement for Seattle under center, with Darnold taking the baton first," wrote Benjamin. "More than that, it all but confirmed the start of the J.J. McCarthy era in Minnesota, where the Vikings once again declined to get into a bidding war at quarterback."
The Raiders can still look at the quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there is no pressure to use any draft capital. Shedeur Sanders at No. 6 seems unlikely now. That being said, Ohio State's Will Howard is still a viable choice in the middle rounds.
