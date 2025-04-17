Raiders Safety Target Compared to Jeremy Chinn
The Las Vegas Raiders might select a safety in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is near the top of the big board for many teams looking at safeties.
He is a jack-of-all-trades-type player and his physicality and athleticism are both pluses. That has garnered him a comparison to one of the Raiders' biggest offseason signings, Jeremy Chinn.
Chinn can line up just about anywhere in the secondary (and even the second level), and his addition minimizes the loss of Tre'von Moehrig.
Emmanwori's player comparison by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso was to the new Raiders defensive back.
"Like Chinn, Emmanwori is a freaky specimen from a size and athleticism perspective at the safety position," he wrote. "Best positioned near the box or flying into it on run plays, these two are forces at the second or third level of any defense. While not the niftiest movers, they erupt to the football and flashed high-end ball skills at the collegiate level."
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema was high on Emmanwori's potential, and named him a "splash" move for teams on Day 2 of the draft.
"Some might be surprised to see Emmanwori on this list — and not the previous two — after his alien-like NFL Scouting Combine performance where he was an 80th-percentile player or better in height, weight, length, 40-yard dash time, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press," he wrote. "But not all of that size, speed and strength translates in impactful ways for him yet, and he remains a bit of a projection — though one who can make some big plays.
"His best work seems to come when he can operate in space, though he does have a tougher time flipping the hips before he can turn on the jets. Emmanwori's size is impressive, but he shies away from full contact more than you’d like. He is very talented but is not a plug-and-play prospect."
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a 'first to the action' mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player."
