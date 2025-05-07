Insider Set Up to Be Wrong About Raiders' Bech
The Las Vegas Raiders had a productive draft, adding quality players to several positions on their roster, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders revamped their skill positions on offense, adding players such as Ashton Jeanty, and Jack Bech.
While Bech projects to have a solid future with the Raiders, as he will be a part of an offense with plenty of talent, likely leaving him often single-covered, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Raiders' selection of Bech with the 58th-overall pick, as his most head scratching move of the draft.
"Bech has the ball skills and competitiveness to make a quick impact on the Las Vegas offense, and the Raiders had a solid draft in Spytek's first year at the helm. But several scouts from around the league -- even ones that really like Bech -- felt the second round was a bit high and the third round might have been a more sensible range," Fowler said.
Still, the Raiders have reason to be excited about Bech, who could develop into a significant contributor in Las Vegas.
According to the Draft Network, "Bech may not excite with the flash and explosiveness some of his counterparts display, but he is undoubtedly set to become a fantastic NFL player. The first thing that stood out to me is the sheer volume of opportunities he's been given in this TCU offense, working in all areas of the field. While he’s lined up primarily outside, he's also a go-to option on quick passes due to his physicality and ability to attack the ball."
"It's in the deeper areas of the field where Bech truly shines. He has a strong understanding of defenders' blind spots as well as the overall defensive structure. He’s quick to diagnose how he’s being covered, which allows him to exploit defensive backs' weaknesses. He also has the decisiveness to adjust his route at a moment’s notice. When the ball is in the air, Bech is at his best. Not only does he play with confident, aggressive hands, but Bech also is never covered. Even when he’s unable to fully separate from defenders, he remains a threat due to his ability to make contested catches in traffic and crowded spaces.
"What Bech lacks in speed and explosiveness, he compensates for with toughness and strength. With the ball in his hands, Bech consistently picks up crucial yardage by breaking tackles and keeping his legs churning."
