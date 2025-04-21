Former GM Has Questionable Take on Raiders' Draft Need
In a recent podcast appearance, former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon highlighted the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest need.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote about it.
"Carthon, meanwhile, said he'd rank Tetairoa McMillan, one of the consensus top wide receiver prospects of this year's class, similarly to Ricky Pearsall from the 2024 class; Pearsall went No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers," wrote Benjamin. "Despite the weaker crop, he identified receiver as a bigger need for the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick No. 6 overall in the real draft, than running back."
The Raiders have a weapon in tight end Brock Bowers, who was an All-Pro as a rookie, but they will likely look at more weapons for quarterback Geno Smith. Building a strong foundation should be the No. 1 goal.
Staying rigid to position needs is the wrong move, as I wrote in my recent deep dive into what the best drafting teams do to succeed.
Best player available should be the move.
At No. 6, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty might be that best player available. And he fits a need, killing two birds with one stone.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
