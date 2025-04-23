All NFL Draft Picks For Raiders and Rest of the League
It is going to be a wild one once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow. The draft is where teams are looking for their next franchise players and players they want to bring in and change their franchise is all the right ways. A draft can also make or break a team, depending on if the team has a good or bad draft.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, they will have a new head coach, Pete Carroll, and a new general manager, John Spytek, picking their first class as members of the Raiders franchise. They will look to have a good draft class to help turn things around starting in 2025.
We take a look at all the Raiders' draft picks in 2025 from start to finish. Who will come out on top in having the best draft class?
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
68. Las Vegas Raiders
Round 4
108. Las Vegas Raiders
Round 5
143. Las Vegas Raiders
Round 6
180. Las Vegas Raiders
213. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)
215. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)
Round 7
222. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are prepared to make a big statement in the draft. With this being the first draft of the Carroll and Spytek and Tom Brady era, the Raiders will be looking for ways to immediatiely add talent to their roster so they can turn things around and win right away.
The draft will kick off at 8 p.m. tomorrow in Green Bay, where we will finally find out which way the Raiders are leaning with the No. 6 pick and with the rest of their picks throughout the weekend's draft.
With a chance to improve in a big way and quickly, the Raiders have a chance to take a much-needed leap as long as they nail the draft process. And so far, all indications are the Raiders will have the perfect chance to do exactly that.
Tune in on Thursday to see which way the Raiders go with the No. 6 pick and then follow along through the weekend as the Raiders build their first draft class under new leadership.
