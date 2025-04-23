Raiders Top Prospects Rankings Heading into Draft
It is officially draft week for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the National Football League. The Raiders are putting their final notes, draft boards, and prospects together for the draft. The Silver and Black are looking to bring in a good first draft class under new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
Carroll and Spytek will work together on the prospects they want to draft. They want to bring in prospects that best fit their scheme, culture, and will give the team a better chance to win games next season and for years after that.
The Raiders have a lot of different prospects they want to go after, and they will start going after them with the sixth overall pick. Not only is the first round important, but the rest of the rounds are important as well, especially for the Raiders because they will be picking from the top of all the rounds.
Where do the Raiders prospects ranked in the latest draft rankings?
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his top 200 prospects in this year's draft.
Flick ranked Raiders top prospect, running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, as the second overall best prospect.
2. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
"Has high-level athleticism, blending quick feet, a fluid lower half and speed with his compact 5' 8½" and 211-pound frame," said Flick. "Jeanty sees holes developing and has a strong feel for the defense’s flow. He manipulates second-level defenders with his eyes and feet, and he varies his pace dependent on when he needs to hit a gap."
"Jeanty is a willing and capable blocker who picks up blitzing linebackers with the same power he runs through them as a ballcarrier. Jeanty boasts elite contact balance and lower body strength. He’ll change the complexity of an offense from Day 1."
Another prospect the Silver and Black can go after is offensive tackle, Armand Membou out of the University of Missouri. Flick had him ranked eighth overall.
8. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
"An athletic yet proportionally unique right tackle, the 6' 4", 332-pound Membou blends foot quickness, technique, power and balance—and at 21 years old, his upside is tantalizing."
"Membou didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and pass rushers have a difficult time against him due to his hands and feet. As a run blocker, Membou’s strength helps him finish reps. Despite murmurs of a switch to guard, Membou, who has 33½ -inch arms, has the makings of a stout strongside protector."
