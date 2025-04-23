Should Raiders Trade Out of No. 6?
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, which is just a few days away.
The Raiders have been preparing to build a solid rookie class for the last few months, scouting players and getting to know them as people. We will find out on Thursday night who the team thinks is the best option with its first-round pick.
New General Manager John Spytek has the chance to turn the franchise around. He was an ace talent evaluator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, something he hopes to bring to the Raiders.
Las Vegas holds the No. 6 overall pick in the draft after a four-win season.
But should the Raiders have the No. 6 overall pick after Thursday night? Or would it be worthwhile to trade down and acquire more draft capital?
Let’s make the argument for and against moving out of that spot.
To start, Spytek must only accept a significant offer to move down. He should not move down for anything less than a king’s ransom.
For example, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will be a hot commodity on draft night. The Raiders are interested in the Heisman runner-up, but so are many other teams.
If a team like the Dallas Cowboys or Chicago Bears wanted to jump from their lower first-round picks into the sixth spot and take Jeanty, it would take significant capital to get Spytek to trade out.
The Raiders want Jeanty. Teams know that. Spytek is not moving out of that spot for chump change.
The only reason the Raiders would trade out of that spot is if they feel they can land premium talent at a lower pick and feel the return is worth it. The team already has nine other selections in the draft, so they may not want to add more unproven options.
This is not a draft in which many teams will be willing to move up, so even if the Raiders wanted to trade down, they may have some tough luck finding a trade partner.
In all, it does not make much sense for Spytek and the Raiders to trade down in this draft. They can take Jeanty at No. 6 and fill out the other roster spots with their other several selections.
You can follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.