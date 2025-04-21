Spytek, Raiders Finalizing Draft Plans
The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek to help fix a broken roster with potential on it at various spots. With the No. 6 pick in the draft, the Raiders have plenty of flexibility in the draft. Spytek noted a few of the things that play into his draft night as a general manager.
“Well, when you're picking six, you only got to figure out five different combinations, or players that could possibly go. I mean, our pro department up there right now with Ben [Chester] and Jordan [Brown] and Jordie [Hein], is doing a great job of tracking visits and private workouts and who was at pro days to try to figure out kind of where these teams might go to help you prepare. But at the same time, that's a lot of wasted energy to me, because at the end of the day, we have no idea what these teams are going to do," Spytek said.
Spytek noted that while there are not many teams in front of the Raiders, it is still hard to know what the teams drafting in front of them will do. Las Vegas will have its choice from one of the draft's best players. Still, multiple options are available.
"We have a sense, but we're guessing. And I think our focus, coach and I's focus is more on the Raiders and are we comfortable with a stack of players that are there at six. Would we trade out? Would we trade up? Would we just stay and pick? What does that look like? Like, if there's one or two guys there that we love, we'll probably just stay and pick. If there's a guy that falls that we don't expect to fall, maybe we go get them," Spytek said.
"Or maybe we've got a group of players we feel comfortable with a little bit further back, and we'd love to gather more trade assets and have more darts to throw at the dartboard here, so to speak. So, again, we're focused really on us at this point. The teams in front of us are going to do what they can do. We've got no control over that. And we better be ready to pick when we're up at six.”
Las Vegas is facing more than a few questions as the draft is only days away. All first-round draft picks are important, premium picks like the one Las Vegas has is even more important.
The Raiders likely already have a player or two in mind whom they would like to take with the No. 6 pick. However, trading back may not be a bad idea, depending on what they could get in return for the pick and how far they would trade down.
