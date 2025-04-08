BREAKING: Top Raiders CB Target with Big News
The Las Vegas Raiders recently cut Jack Jones, meaning they will be without their two starting 2024 cornerbacks (Nate Hobbs left in free agency) in 2025.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be crucial for the position group. Near the top of the heap is highly touted Michigan cornerback Will Johnson; a blue-chipper, he faced injuries his final year in Ann Arbor.
His injury status is only part of the good news that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on X -- Johnson is fully healthy and he will be visiting the Raiders on Tuesday.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Johnson to Jaycee Horn and believes there is Pro Bowl potential.
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers," wrote Zierlein. "He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield.
"Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
Per Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema:
"Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often."
The Raiders need top-flight help at cornerback without Hobbs and Jones. Texas' Jahdae Barron and Colorado's Travis Hunter are the other two top cornerbacks that serve as viable picks. The chances are slim Hunter will be there at No. 6, however.
Could the former Wolverines standout be something special for the Raiders if he is selected?
