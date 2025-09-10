1 Reason Why the Raiders Are Undefeated
The Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 2 AFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the three 1-0 teams in the division.
The Raiders Won for Several Reasons
The Raiders used a productive day by all three units to help secure its first win of the season. Las Vegas' defense stifled the New England Patriots' offense, the Raiders' offense made timely plays and several chunk plays. The Raiders' special teams helped tilt the field position battle in their favor.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports analyzed the Raiders' win over the Patriots and listed Las Vegas' defense as arguably the primary reason the Raiders won. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a solid game, but the Raiders may not have won had the defense not played so well.
Las Vegas' defense did not allow a touchdown after the first quarter. The unit held the Patriots to just three points in the second, third quarters, not allowing New England to score again until they kicked a field goal with just minutes left in the game.
"The biggest calling card of a Carroll-coached team is defense, and the Raiders were flying to the football in the first game under Carroll's scheme. Las Vegas had 17 pressures in the victory, highlighted by five from Crosby -- who had a sack and two quarterback hits as well. The pressure got to Maye, who went 3 of 8 passing for 32 yards and an interception when pressured -- a 10.4 passer rating -- while also being sacked three times," Kerr said.
"The Patriots had just 134 yards in the second half, only getting a field goal late to make this game closer than what it was. The Raiders made all the adjustments after the first quarter to get to 1-0."
Turning Point
The Raiders finished last season with the third-fewest forced turnovers of any defense in the National Football League. Their lone forced turnover against the Patriots may only not look like much on the stat sheet, but their second half interception was a momentum changer for Las Vegas.
"Maye's interception on the Patriots' first possession of the third quarter seemed to change the complexion of the game. The Patriots were at midfield when Maye looked for Stefon Diggs on a second-and-7 at the Patriots' 48. Maye looked for Diggs down the right side, but overthrew him as the ball landed into the arms of Isaiah Pola-Mao," Kerr said.
