Why Pickett's First Start Removed All Doubt for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders lost embarrassingly once again. This time on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Las Vegas was outclassed in every facet of the game, in what was an eerily similar game to their road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season.

The difference was that the Raiders had Brock Bowers on the field against the Eagles. Las Vegas had a more competent play caller in Greg Olson, and they had a different quarterback under center in Kenny Pickett. He was not expected to be an upgrade at quarterback, but at least a change of pace.

Pickett's Struggles

After a season of watching quarterback Geno Smith struggle behind the Raiders' makeshift offensive line, Pickett got his chance to show what he could do. The results were similar to when Smith was on the field. Las Vegas' loss to the Eagles was a carbon copy of most of their 11 other losses.

This confirms that the Raiders' issues have little to do with the quarterback. Still, Pickett's struggles against his old team were noticeable, as they were essentially the same as Smith's. Following Sunday's loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke on those issues.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) looks to throw the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“It was hard. It was hard on him. I thought he was trying to find his way to just get some completions. He tried to run a little bit, then he missed a couple. We got pushed in the pocket a few times, too, where he got in trouble,” Carroll said.

“I thought he competed but he just didn't have much going on. We need to run the football if anything going on, and we weren't able to get that done.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following Sunday’s loss, Pickett noted what he believed held the Raiders' offense back the most. After one game as the starter, Pickett sounded much like Smith after many of Las Vegas' defeats this season.

The issues the Raiders have are there regardless of who plays quarterback or calls the plays. Pickett's first start confirmed as much. Las Vegas swapped quarterbacks and looks nearly identical in the worst of ways. Las Vegas' front office must gut the roster this offseason and rebuild from scratch.

“I think their four-man rush was getting home, and when they're rushing four, dropping seven, it makes it tough throwing the football, so we have to do a better job of getting the ball out of my hands. I have to find guys earlier,” Pickett said.

“We have to win on the outside to help the guys out up front. The passing game, it is really three phases; protection, myself, and the guys running routes. So, we all have a hand in it and we all have to look to improve.”

