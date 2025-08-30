One Raiders Veteran is Ready to Take the Next Step
The Las Vegas Raiders have several players they will lean on to help guide them through the upcoming season. Many of those players have already started to make their presence felt.
How the Raiders Switched Things Up
Since taking over as the team's head coach, Pete Carroll has emphasized the importance of the versatility along the Raiders' offensive line. Carroll routinely mixed up the players along the offensive line in training camp, allowing the unit to get familiar with each other regardless of the depth chart.
Such was the case at the start of training camp, as the Raiders started camp with Jackson Powers-Johnson at center. That quickly changed after the Raiders' coaching staff decided to move Powers-Johnson to right guard and Jordan Meredith to center.
Meredith explained how the switch happened, and how long it had been in the works. Initially, the Raiders' coaching staff just wanted to take a look at Meredith at center. Then, they liked what they saw.
"I think during offseason [and] OTAs, is when they came up to me and said, 'Hey, we want to see you at center.' And so went out there, definitely made mistakes, and then tried to practice during the summertime, get better, and just kind of look at the playbook and then come back here, and then just give it everything I got and go out there, make the calls and just don't look back," Meredith said.
Meredith has gradually grown into a dependable offensive lineman since joining the Raiders a few offseasons ago.
"Yeah, I mean, it's really cool. I'm blessed to be able to play the game, especially around such a great group of guys. Seeing the people that have come in this year, seeing them grow is awesome," Meredith said.
"I mean, I remember last year just seeing Dylan [Parham], and just seeing him and his craft develop, I think that's really cool. And they'd probably say the same just when I came in, they're probably like, 'Who is this guy?' Then we all kind of see each other grow, and I think that's a lot of cool."
Meredith is entering his fourth season and is slated to open the season as the starting center. If he stays healthy through the season, he will start nearly twice as many games this season than he has his entire career. He is excited for the opportunity.
"It'd be amazing, and it'd be awesome to go play with my brothers, Jackson [Powers-Johnson], Dylan [Parham], Kolton [Miller], DJ [Glaze], all those guys. I mean, it would mean a bunch, so once we get to that bridge, we'll cross it, but it'd be cool," Meredith said.
