What the 53-Man Roster Proves for Spytek, Raiders
At the end of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders needed a reset from the top down. They quickly went to work making sweeping front office, coaching staff and roster changes. After completing the preseason and cutting their roster down, the Raiders are all but ready for the regular season.
Raiders Are On One Accord
Following cutdown day, Raiders General Manager John Spytek elaborated on the moves the Raiders made and gave insight into why they were made.
"I think it started with Coach [Pete Carroll] and I being on the same page from the get-go last year, and we had a lot to get accomplished in a short period of time when he and I both got here. Worked with his staff, worked together, tried to sort through the different scouting reports that I had, my background, and what I would look for in draft picks and all that," Spytek said.
Spytek and Carroll have stated how critical it is for them to be on the same page; their 53-man roster and their practice squad prove that was the case for most of their rookies, as nine of the 11 players they drafted made the roster.
"Ultimately, we knew from the start that we were looking for the same kind of football player, the same kind of makeup, and then I thought Coach and I brought that to life in the draft. And we've talked from the start about building and fostering a culture that thrives on competition, and that if you can't meet that challenge every day, if it's too much from you, you won't have a very good chance to be here long term," Spytek said.
"And when we drafted those guys, I was convinced that they were the right kind of person that could survive in this culture. And I think nine of those guys making that is a testament to that, because it was a hard training camp, and it was a lot for all of them, but they showed up every day because they love to play and love to compete, and they're the right kind of people we want to build this program on."
A general manager's first draft class is always one that should be foundational, which should be the case for the Raiders.
With the continued development of Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers, the addition of Jeanty, the expected emergence of Dont'e Thornton Jr, and Jack Bech, Spytek's first draft class appears to be on track to be precisely that.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and other Raiders-related topics.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.