Inside the Raiders' Offensive Line After Free Agency

For the Las Vegas Raiders to walk away as one of the biggest winners of free agency, there was one area of their roster they couldn't ignore. Poor offensive line play plagued the Raiders last season, and it affected every facet of their offense.

Ashton Jeanty was meant to be a focal point of their offense, but thanks to their offensive line, he was reduced to an inefficient running back. How did Klint Kubiak make sure to help out his franchise running back through free agency?

Offensive Line Overview

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Tyler Linderbaum's new contract may have reset the market for interior offensive linemen, but he'll be worth every penny once his impact is felt on the field. A center and quarterback's relationship is important for the timing of snaps, and Fernando Mendoza is getting one of the best centers who knows how to keep his cool in big pressure moments.

Outside of that, he's quick to put his hands up to stop opposing rushers, and he will also be a big support in run blocking. His new contract ensures he'll be there for the majority of Mendoza's rookie contract, and is exactly the type of player Kubiak was looking for to set the tone on his new team.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Onto their tackles, and a healthy Kolton Miller would reshape how effective their offensive line will be. His absence was felt last season, but if he were to go down again, Charles Grant is an option and desperately needs those reps.

The right side is held down by DJ Glaze, who has been okay for them in the two years he's been a part of the team. He's serviceable most of the time, but allowed ten sacks last season, which was second-to-last in the NFL. Look for the Raiders to select his replacement at some point in the draft.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Their tackles look better than their guards, with former-center Jackson Powers-Johnson leading the way. His impact is reduced as their right guard, and if he can't keep up, then he can become a prime trade target. However, talent is talent.

To close off their projected starting lineup, Jordan Meredith will be their left guard. Another former center is in a similar situation to Glaze. They're both placeholders for next season, but not players the Raiders should consider to keep around for their future. While it still has work to be done, the Raiders' offensive line will be better next season, and that's all that matters.