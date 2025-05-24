Why the Raiders' Offense is Set Up for Success
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason completley revamping the offensive side of the ball. While their defense will also look different this season, the Raiders' offense will look much more different and likely vastly improved this upcoming season.
After trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, Las Vegas added multiple starters to the offense via the NFL Draft. The Raiders may have also found two significant contributors in offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant. Both players could one day develop into starters.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed a few of the roster moves the Raiders made aside from Ashton Jeanty that should help their rookie running back, and the offense as a whole be successful this upcoming season.
"The Raiders’ infusion of talent also renders Jeanty’s situation more encouraging. Having a significantly better quarterback in Geno Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) with potential early impact draft picks in wide receiver Jack Bech (74.5 PFF run-blocking grade) and tackle Charles Grant (90.4 PFF run-blocking grade) should generate a more balanced and explosive offense under new OC Chip Kelly. Even moving Jackson Powers-Johnson (70.4 PFF run-blocking grade) back to center and returning Jordan Meredith (78.4 PFF run-blocking grade) for a full season are boons," Locker said.
"Speaking of [Chip] Kelly, the 2025 season will mark his return to the NFL after winning the national championship at Ohio State, where his running back tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins was an anchor. Kelly very well may install a distinct scheme as he transitions back to the pro ranks for the first time since 2016, but his run concept distribution aligns well with Jeanty’s offense at Boise State in 2024."
The Raiders have a well-respected offensive mind in Kelly, and additional talent on the field for Kelly to work with. Las Vegas has a much more versatile offense than they have had in recent seasons, which should make things easier for the league's highest paid offensive coordinator.
"Frankly, Jeanty is so formidable that he could fit essentially any scheme. The good news for Kelly is that, since 2023, Jeanty churned out an 84.0 PFF rushing grade or better on each of the above concepts, including a 96.7 mark on outside zones and 94.6 on counters," Locker said.
