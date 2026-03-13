Raiders' Investment in C Tyler Linderbaum Was Multifaceted

The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money on the first day of free agency.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders paid veteran center Tyler Linderbaum in a manner that suggests they believe in his long-term potential with them. Las Vegas ' signed Linderbaum for several reasons. A few, but not all of those reasons, are listed below.

NFL Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Linderbaum Will Protect Fernando Mendoza for Years to Come

The Raiders are all but guaranteed to Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He will be the eighth quarterback they have started since the 2023 season. Las Vegas' front office is determined to protect Mendoza better than the other seven quarterbacks before him.

Dropping a big bag of cash in Linderbaum's lap and handing him a three-year deal keeps him in Las Vegas for a pivotal first three seasons of Mendoza's career. It will take time, but if the Raiders can protect Mendoza and win more games, Linderbaum's deal could potentially become a steal one day.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Linderbaum Will Help the Run Game

Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in last year's NFL Draft, but was quickly reminded that games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage. Las Vegas' offensive line paved the way for the Raiders to finish last in the NFL in rushing and lead the league in interceptions.

After being introduced as one of the newest members of the team, Linderbaum explained his mindset regarding the offense's ability to run the ball. Linderbaum was added to help the Raiders' offense as a whole, which includes the ground game.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“I think, as an offensive lineman, that's got to be your bread and butter, being able to run the football. It helps things set up for different things, for success,” Linderbaum said.

“And the O-line play, it's a mindset; it's having the right attitude of determination of what we're trying to do to the defense, and it takes all five guys being on the same page. So, super excited to get with the guys in the building and kind of work towards our goals."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ends the Jackson Powers-Johnson Debate

Adding a true center in Linderbaum eliminates any potential decisions on where to play Powers-Johnson. The offensive lineman can play multiple positions along the offensive line, primarily center and guard. He played both at different times during his first two seasons in the league.

Last season, however, the Raiders' coaching staff kept him at offensive guard, even though he likely would have been better as a center in that offense. Under Klint Kubiak and with the addition of Linderbaum, Powers-Johnson can finally settle into one position and thrive.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After three consecutive seasons as one of the worst rushing teams in the league, Las Vegas hopes Linderbaum can help improve their ground game, and overall play of the offense.