Have Raiders Resolved Critical Issue?
In the Las Vegas Raiders' first 12 games of last season, they lost the time-of-possession battle 10 times. One of the two times they won, they did so by less than two full minutes.
In Week 3, the Carolina Panthers possessed the football for 13 more minutes than the Raiders. In Week 9, the Cincinnati Bengals possessed the football for 12 more minutes than the Raiders. In Week 17, the Los Angeles Chargers possessed the football for 17 more minutes than Las Vegas did.
During a 4-13 campaign featuring a 10-game losing streak, there is plenty of blame to be shared, and for the Raiders, there were more issues than what met the eye.
Las Vegas addressed most coaches and players tied to last season's debacle through the NFL Draft and free agency. However, their trouble holding onto the football has undoubtedly factored into their roster decisions this offseason, even under a new regime.
The Raiders were not a very good team last season. However, no matter how good a team is or is not, how long it has the ball usually directly correlates to winning or losing a game. This was certainly the case for the Raiders last season.
Last season, the Raiders' quarterback and running back situation left much to be desired, as did their offensive line. The Raiders have addressed these issues by trading for Geno Smith, drafting Ashton Jeanty, and adding to their offensive line in free agency and the draft.
While the additions of Smith and Jeanty logistically handle the Raiders' two most pressing offensive needs from last season, they also allow the Raiders to take control of games instead of having the other team do so, as happened one too many times last season.
Smith gives the Raiders a quality starting quarterback with more starting experience than any quarterbacks Las Vegas trotted onto the field last season. However, Smith is also a field general who can guide the Raiders aggressively if needed, instead of only as a game manager.
Jeanty allows the Raiders to run the ball, keep the clock running, and protect a questionable Raiders defense heading into the season. Las Vegas now has a versatile offense with a competent starting quarterback, running back, and offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly.
The Raiders' defense has many unknowns entering next season, while the offense has been revamped. Las Vegas' defense may be near the bottom of the league this upcoming season, but it will not matter much if things go as planned on the offensive side of the ball.
