NFL Expert Raves About Raiders' Draft Haul
The Las Vegas Raiders solidified multiple positions via the NFL Draft, adding talented players across the board, but primarily on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders followed up last year's serviceable draft haul with arguably a better class of his own.
Las Vegas walked away with multiple starters and several of the top 100 players in the draft. The Raiders' draft haul gives reason to be excited, as the roster has undoubtedly improved. The Raiders' draft haul and their trade for Geno Smith should changes things a decent amount.
NFL expert Todd McShay analyzed the Raiders' draft haul and how those players fit into the Raiders' plans moving forward. He was impressed with Las Vegas' draft haul.
"Every pick on this list was of value. Jeanty at six: value. Jack Bech at wide receiver. He is a starter, day one. [He is a] physical slot [who can] block down the field. Darien Porter [has] traits for days [and is] still developing. So was Tariq Colen when he was coming out of UTSA. This guy [Porter], is a former wide receiver with ball skills. Dont’e Thornton. Speed, explosiveness. JJ Pegues: best running back in the Southeastern Conference,” McShay joked.
Overall, McShay liked how Spytek handled his first draft as a general manager. McShay believes the Raiders made progress on their goal of turning around one of the bottom rosters in the league.
“I do love that draft for Spytek, [in his] first year there,” McShay said. “And with Pete Carroll, they made some headway, starting with Jeanty.”
McVay’s co-host Stephen Muench believes the Raiders found value in the later rounds of the draft. Consdering the Raiders had a solid draft leading up to the later rounds, the latter half of the Raiders draft haul provided even more value to a Raiders' roster in need of talent.
“Tommy Mellott from Montana State who is a quarterback but is going to be a wide receiver. Julian Edleman is the comparison. An outstanding runner, tested extremely well, does not throw the ball well enough. He is not big enough to stay at quarterback, but he is an intriguing prospect," Muench said.
