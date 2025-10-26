Trade, Drop, or Keep: Raiders' Fantasy Stock at the Bye
The Las Vegas Raiders have been perhaps the most disappointing NFL team this season, both in real life and in fantasy football. The optimism for this offense has turned out to be completely foolish, as the additions of Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, and quarterback Geno Smith have turned out wholly fruitless.
The trade deadline is fast approaching, both in the NFL and in fantasy football. With the Raiders on a bye in Week 8, there's some hope that this team can use the break to collect themselves and realize their offensive potential in the latter half of the season. Is there any reason to trust that any of their players can be quality fantasy producers in the remainder of the year?
What to do with the Raiders in fantasy
1. Geno Smith
If there was a pinpoint for all of the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointments this season, it would be Geno Smith. He came into the year with the perception as a fringe top-10 quarterback and a possible weekly fantasy starter. However, he's been one of the worst QBs in the league so far.
All of the issues that kept him from being a legitimate elite field general in the past have remained and only been amplified with the Raiders, while the things he was able to do well haven't shown up at all. The scrambling, evasiveness, and big-play generation are all gone, but the turnovers have been worse than ever. There's no reason to believe that he'll be able to overcome Las Vegas' poor offensive line or suddenly become a stingy ball protector at this point in his career.
Verdict: Drop
2. Brock Bowers
Anyone who drafted Brock Bowers in fantasy has likely been trying to stay afloat while waiting on their second or third-round pick to start paying off for them. If they haven't traded Bowers for immediate help yet, now is the time. Bowers' production is unfortunately innately tied to Smith's performance.
He could have a few big games moving forward when he returns from injury as a PPR machine or with some end zone receptions, but at this point, he's too volatile to trust. His drafters are likely struggling to stay in the playoff picture. If there's any hope of getting a weekly starter in return at any position, they have to do so before it's too late.
Verdict: Trade
3. Ashton Jeanty
Like Bowers, Ashton Jeanty likely cost a hefty price for anyone who took him this fantasy season. His production is also reliant on Geno Smith, but not nearly as much as Bowers'. There seems to be a determination for the Raiders to lean into being a run-first team this season to maximize Jeanty's talents while keeping the ball out of Smith's turnover-prone hands as much as possible.
It'd be difficult to find a deal for Jeanty that would return value anywhere close to his potential, as traders would likely be trying to buy low. At this juncture, he'll likely be more impactful as a player than as a trade asset. Especially for those who have him in keeper or dynasty leagues, it's best to hold for now.
Verdict: Keep
4. Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers hasn't done anything special this season, largely due to Smith's struggles at quarterback. While his situation is unlikely to change in Las Vegas, there is a chance that he could be traded in real life before the November 4 deadline. If a contender with an offense on the cusp of greatness decides to acquire Meyers, his fantasy production could boom big time.
Of course, that's a lot of 'ifs' to count on. If there's a deal available for a consistent contributor out there, then his owners should take it. However, anyone who has the depth necessary to wait and see if Meyers is moved to greener pastures, then they should hold on for now.
Verdict: Keep
