Raiders' Disappointments Have Come to a Head
This was supposed to be the year for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not the year they win a Super Bowl, of course, but one in which they take meaningful steps forward in their rebuild and possibly even contend for a playoff spot in a shaky AFC conference. Through seven games, it doesn't look like they'll be competing for anything except a top draft pick in 2026, as they're just 2-5 going into their bye.
The Raiders franchise made significant moves to try to build a more competent squad. They brought in Pete Carroll as head coach to establish a winning culture, an air of professionalism, and a fresh start for a team that went just 4-13 in their last season. They also hired Chip Kelly to redesign the offensive system.
To ensure they had the right pieces to run the new design, they signed quarterback Geno Smith in free agency and drafted star running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick. Despite the revamp, the Raiders have the same number of wins they did through seven games as they did last year.
Raiders' new lowly expectations
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, there was quite a bit of optimism around the Las Vegas Raiders due to all of the additions they made in the offseason. With a bona fide gunslinger under center in Geno Smith to capitalize on an enticing set of weapons, there was hope that this offense under Chip Kelly could keep the team in practically any game they played this season and even notch a handful of wins.
That hasn't come to fruition whatsoever. Despite playing some favorable matchups, the Raiders currently rank just 28th in yards and 31st in points scored. Their defense has actually performed admirably well, coming in at 15th in yards and 25th in points allowed despite continually being put in disadvantaged positions by turnovers on the other side of the ball. They've given away 12 possessions, fifth-worst in the NFL.
They've also already played some of their lightest matchups this season. After the bye, they have to face the third-hardest slate according to ESPN, featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs again. Unsurprisingly, they're not exactly expected to fare well in the latter half of their campaign.
FanDuel has them listed at +125 to clear 5.5 wins, -195 to get five or more victories, and -600 to notch three more dubs this season. Compared to their preseason odds of +140 to get eight wins, the Raiders have fallen off a cliff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on these updated win total odds for the Raiders.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these new Raiders' odds.