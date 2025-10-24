3 Ideal Fantasy Fits for Jakobi Meyers Trade
There's been a lot of talk about the Las Vegas Raiders potentially trading Jakobi Meyers. After all, he'll be a free agent after the season and actually requested out before the 2025 NFL season began. With the team floundering to a 2-5 start to the year, it might as well try to get some kind of return for his services rather than let him walk away in the offseason.
The November 4 trade deadline is right around the corner. The quicker the Raiders pull the trigger on a deal, the more time he'll have to get acclimated to his new team. It'll also allow Las Vegas an extra period to integrate whatever parts it might get back if it can make the swap before Sunday. If Jakobi Meyers is moved, it could have some significant ramifications for fantasy football.
Best fantasy fits for Jakobi Meyers
1. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are embarking on a new era. They've fired Brian Callahan, dissatisfied with rookie quarterback Cam Ward's development during his six games this season. They should go all in and get their new franchise gunslinger a reliable veteran weapon, too, while they search for their new head coach.
The Titans were hoping that Calvin Ridley could be that for Ward. Unfortunately, his inconsistency, unreliable hands, and injuries have kept him from making a positive impact this year. Meyers' versatile route tree and sure mitts would be a breath of fresh air for Ward downfield. He could thrive as a fantasy player in Tennessee, with a team that's sure to pass the ball a lot to try to close leads and develop their young quarterback.
2. New England Patriots
Drake Maye has been balling out this season. What's even more impressive about the second-year quarterback's performance this year is the subpar situation he's in with the New England Patriots. His offensive line is average at best, his running back room is putrid, and his most reliable pass-catcher is a washed Stefon Diggs.
The Pats could help boost Maye's dark-horse MVP campaign by adding a potential star wideout for him. A reunion with New England could be the perfect spot for Meyers. The Patriots have fielded a lethal offense despite all of their flaws. Adding another playmaker could take them up another level.
3. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are reeling after losing two brutal games against the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Outside of Week 1, where Josh Allen put on a heroic individual performance, their offense hasn't been nearly as dynamic as expected. The issues go far beyond the wide receiver corps, but Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir being the top two wideouts certainly dampens the ceiling on what the Bills can do in the passing game.
Meyers could be the perfect intermediate YAC threat that opens up the field for Allen, Coleman, Shaqir, and Buffalo's ground game. Putting him with an elite quarterback like Allen could make him a top fantasy option once again, even if he's sharing targets in a suddenly deep offensive depth chart.
