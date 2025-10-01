Time Running Out: Geno Smith Gets Candid About Raiders’ Challenges
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added Geno Smith with the hopes that he could help guide them into the future. So far, Smith has struggled, throwing seven interceptions in the Raiders' first four games. On Wednesday, Smith addressed several pressing issues for the Raiders.
Q: Have you seen any commonalities between the interceptions that you've thrown?
Smith: "Yeah, I mean they all came out of my hand and ended up in the defense's hands. So, those are the things that I've seen that are in common, and those are things we've got to correct." Q: You threw Ashton Jeanty two touchdowns passes on Sunday. Just how beneficial is it when you're able to get him involved in the pass game?
Smith: "Yeah, I mean we want to get Ashton involved any way we can. As you guys can see as we've been saying all along, he's such a dynamic player. He's only growing as he goes along, and I think we all are as an offense. But I think what he showed and displayed is what we've always seen from him. And yeah, if we can get him going in the passing game, that's great. If we can hand it off to him and let him do his thing, that's great as well. Just always trying to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers, and he's one of those guys we got to get involved."
Q: To that point., do you feel like the offense has to find a way to get Brock Bowers more involved too? And how could it look getting both of those guys going at the same time, Ashton Jeanty and Brock?
Smith: "Yeah, that's what we want to see. That's what we want to see. We want to see exactly what our offense can be when we play four quarters of committed football of doing the right thing and just playing our style of football, playing our game, getting Brock involved, getting Mike [Mayer] involved, getting all these guys involved man, just everybody can go out there and do their thing.
Obviously, Ashton and Brock are, again, two of our leaders on offense and two guys that we really rely on. So, we want to get them involved, and want to get these things started pretty fast here. We've got to get rolling. We've got to get rolling. And I think last week we made a step in the right direction, but we've just got to keep building this thing and making sure that when we get out there, we're executing to the highest of our abilities."
