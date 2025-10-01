Raiders Receive Devastating News Regarding Kolton Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders reported that Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller would be out at least three games with a high ankle sprain. It appears to be much worse than that for Miller and the Silver and Black.
Epic Loss
The Raiders finally got their run game going on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The Raiders' success on the ground came at a cost, as they lost more than just the game against the Bears. Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave an update on Miller's situation.
The news on Miller is a worst-case scenario for the Raiders. Miller will be out at least four weeks, possibly longer.
- "Kolton Miller received bad news on his ankle following further testing. It’s a high-ankle sprain and a hairline fracture, rather than just a sprain. The MRI revealed the sprain, a CT scan revealed the fracture. He’s headed for Injured Reserve," Rapoport said.
The Raiders could not afford to lose Miller, who is undoubtedly their best offensive lineman. Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave a glimpse of how the Raiders will try to compensate for a loss they are not fully equipped to sustain.
- "When all of a sudden you face the chance of him starting, we got to make sure we take care of him through this process. He's capable of playing. He's done really well for us, but we'll look after him in giving him his opportunity to start,” Carroll said.
The Raiders' offensive line had struggled up until Sunday against the Bears. Now, they must move forward minus one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League. At 1-3, losing Miller makes the rest of the season much bleaker than expected just a few weeks ago.
- “Stone's [Forsythe] played a lot of football and has done a nice job for us since he's been here, and he would be the first choice, but this is an opportunity for Charles [Grant] to make a charge for it, and we'll see how he does. He's done really well so far, so we'll see what happens."
