Why Klint Kubiak Fits the Raiders Like a Glove

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon take the next step in their rebuild. As they quickly begin filling out their coaching staff, there is no doubt what is needed the most.

Raiders' Needs

Las Vegas' roster absolutely must be rebuilt. That is the second significant part of the Raiders' early-offseason plans. First, they build the coaching staff, as they are quickly doing. Then, they fix the roster.

The Raiders will likely plan their rebuild around talented offensive pieces, paired with Kubiak and his coaching staff's offensive game planning abilities.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Raiders have the building blocks to create a productive offense, with the right moves and coaching. Las Vegas believes the respected offensive mind in Kubiak, paired with presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, and the talent Las Vegas has will be formidable.

"The Raiders wanted a coach who could install a more explosive offense after struggling the past two seasons. Las Vegas ranked last in total offense this season (4,168 yards), among the bottom five in passing and last in rushing despite having first-round pick Ashton Jeanty," Yahoo Sports said.

"Also important was someone who could develop a young quarterback, as Las Vegas willlikely select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in April. If necessary, the Raiders will also have Geno Smith as a veteran presence while Mendoza familiarizes himself with Kubiak’s offense and the NFL game.

"Kubiak checks off both boxes, overseeing Seattle’s eighth-ranked offense with 5,973 yards and 351.4 yards per game this season. In his first season with the Seahawks, Sam Darnold threw for 4,048 yards, placing fifth among NFL QBs, with 25 touchdowns, leading a Super Bowl run.

It is unclear how necessary the Raiders' front office deems Smith will be after leading the league in interceptions this season, and with Mendoza all but a guarantee to land in Las Vegas. Smith was brought in because of prior success with Pete Carroll.

Shortly after Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed Smith's status with the team. That was weeks before the hiring of Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. Las Vegas has several roster-related decisions on the horizon, Smith's future with the team is a significant one.

"Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

