Veteran QB Geno Smith Speaks on Helping Young Raiders Players
The Las Vegas Raiders are in full swing as they are in their first week of training camp. And anyone in that Raiders building knows how important this training camp is for the Silver and Black. With a lot of different people coming in this offseason and doing their best to change the culture for the team and wanting to help turn things around, they need to build chemistry with each other.
With a new head coach in Pete Carroll and new players in important positions on the team, the Raiders have to make sure that they are coming together as one. The Raiders are excited about what this team can do this season. They all know that it starts in training camp. This is where the hard work that these players have been putting in all offseason long is going to show.
A player that the Raiders brought in this offseason was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Some people see that as the biggest move by any team this offseason. Smith knows that the Raiders are going to be good this season, but he is still going out there with the mindset of proving it every single day. Because if there is one player who knows how the NFL works, it is Smith.
Another thing that Smith is doing well with the Raiders is helping the young, talented players on the team. Smith knows they all want to win, and that is why it is important to him to make sure he gives everything he can to his young teammates, who will have an impact as well on the team this season.
"I think repetition is always going to be the thing for me," said Smith. "The more we can get in the classroom together and I can talk to these guys and help them see what I am seeing, the more I can talk protections with Ashton and allow him to continue to see the game and get faster with his processing. And then just getting out on the field. You know, going through it out there on the field."
"Getting all the reps we can, and getting reps after practice. Doing all the extra little things that we can do to get better and get those guys up to speed. They have done a great job so far, but again, we still have a long way to go."
