Raiders QB Geno Smith Sounds Off on OC Chip Kelly
The Las Vegas Raiders got a new look on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The Raiders went out and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That is a massive upgrade for the Raiders this season. That now gives the team a quarterback who knows what it takes to win in the National Football League. It also allows them the leadership they have been looking for in that position.
That Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, and new general manager, John Spytek, knew that they needed a quarterback who knows how to win in the NFL if they wanted to compete in 2025. That is why they went after Smith. The Raiders now have confidence in their quarterback, and that is important to have for the whole team. The Raiders are going to make a lot of noise on offense.
The Raiders also went after veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He is another piece to the offense that was important to get this offseason. The Raiders finally have an offensive coordinator and someone who is calling plays that knows how to run an NFL offense. And also someone who is not new to calling plays. Kelly will give the Raiders exactly what they need in a play caller.
"I think Chip [Kelly] has done a good job, number one in imputing his style of play. We want to be tough, we want to be physical, we want to attack the line of scrimmage," said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. "He has done a good job putting us in a position to make plays. We've got a lot of great weapons on offense. So he is putting the guys in position to make plays."
"You can see it out there from day one, guys that were touching the ball and getting in open space, and I think Chip has been doing a great job of just helping us get better, and it is only going to improve as we go."
It is going to be important to see if the Raiders come out and execute in the regular season. The Raiders are looking to have a much-improved offense, and they do know that they are going to have to prove it in 2025.
