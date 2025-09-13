Raiders’ Friday Injury Report Littered With Huge Names
The Las Vegas Raiders head into their primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers relatively healthy, but with questions around two of their most critical players. Week 1's win over the New England Patriots was a much-needed win for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders now move on to Week 2, their home opener against a divisional rival. On Thursday, the Raiders released their second injury report for Monday night's game against the Chargers.
Limited:
The Raiders listed Elandon Roberts as limited during Friday's practice. The Raiders are confident in their group of linebackers. However, they undoubtedly need Roberts' presence Monday night. Las Vegas' linebackers are sure to be tested.
Did Not Participate:
Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brock Bowers did not participate in practice on Friday. Powers-Johnson was on the injury report as he is dealing with a concussion-related injury. Bowers did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day, as he deals with a knee issue.
Powers-Johnson's injury is the most notable, as he was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. Concussions are serious issues, but it is unclear how serious Powers-Johnson's issues are. Time will tell how he progresses before Monday night. Powers-Johnson is critical to the Raiders' offense.
Chargers Injuries
The Chargers listed four players on Friday's injury report. Defensive back Elijah Molden, and linebacker Denzel Perryman did not participate in Friday's practice. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, was limited, and cornerback Tarheeb Still was a full participant in practice on Friday.
Carroll's Insight
Before practicing this week, Carroll shared his thoughts on the likelihood that Roberts and Bowers can play Monday night against the Chargers. It appears that Bowers may play on Monday, but no one would blame the Raiders for playing it safe with their generational tight end.
"He's not looking at this game like he can't play, and just like Brock [Bowers], they're not looking like that at all. They think they're playing. So, we'll see what happens. They've got to practice through the week and make it through it, but just in the walk-throughs and already, they look fine," Carroll said.
"They're going to do what we ask them to do. They're already gotten through the walk They've already gotten through the walk-throughs and done that.thrus and done that. We're going to take them day by day, and I would expect before the week's over, they would."
