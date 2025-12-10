Where the Raiders Stand Heading into Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders' downward spiral has hit seven consecutive games. It has been months since the Raiders have won a game. Las Vegas is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs to end the season. It is hard to believe they will win any of them.

The Raiders hope to finish the season strong, but need many things to go their way for that to happen. Las Vegas has hit the point where its long-term future might be more valuable than winning meaningless games after starting the season 2-11. The Raiders are on pace for the No. 1 overall pick.

Where the Raiders Stand

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently ranked every team in the National Football League heading into Week 15 of the season. The Raiders were at the bottom of the list. Prisco not only thinks the Raiders are the worst team in the league, but also believes they are getting worse each week.

"They get worse by the week. The offense is awful. They need a quarterback," Prisco said.

The Raiders will have to decide on the future of several players on their roster this offseason. More importantly, Las Vegas will have to decide on Carroll's future as well. The Raiders are hoping to turn things around, few coaches available this offseason will be a better option than Carroll.

Still, the turnaround Carroll and the Raiders seek will take time and effort from everyone. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how he hopes Raiders fans will help take part in that turnaround. The Raiders will need all the help they can get to change a culture of losing.

“I understand that, everybody wants to come to Vegas, it's a hot ticket for people to come, and so I'm sure that those tickets are challenged by how they do it. But if we're going to do this, we have to do it together," Carroll said.

"We're going to need the fans to support us. I know we have to give them something to cheer about and all that, and be fired up about, because a part of this whole experience is about the joy that you get from following your team and supporting them.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Denver Broncos fans shows off his pride during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“It's going to take some time to do that, but when they're here, this is a great stadium to play in. It's a great event to watch a game for our fans. I just hope that we can earn their way into it. So, it's frustrating, but I'm not faulting them. They have to see it happen.

“Well, before I got here, this had been around, but here's the thought I would like them to be here when it turns, so that they can be a part of it, and they can have their role in it and be connected to us. They'll kind of have wished they did when it does, and so, with a forethought, I hope we can do this together.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Get all of your Raiders stories right away when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW .