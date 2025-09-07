Raiders' Carroll Reveals Geno Smith's Elite Trait
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to have a great season. It all starts today. The Silver and Black are on the East Coast as they get set to face off against the New England Patriots. This is going to be a good matchup for the Raiders. We are going to learn a lot from this Raiders team today.
They are on the road, and that makes the challenge even greater. It is never easy to win on the road in this league. If the Raiders want to get off to a good start, it is going to have to come by winning in Foxborough.
Today will be the first time we see veteran quarterback Geno Smith lead the way for the Silver and Black. Smith was brought in this offseason via trade to help the Raiders have a good quarterback that knows what it takes to win at the NFL level. Smith has been good over his last few seasons, and that is one of the reasons they picked him to lead the way this season. Smith gives the Raiders the best chance to win, and he is ready to get this franchise back on track.
Geno Smith's Competitive edge
"No, I love that in all of our players, and he's no different than E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] or Maxx [Crosby], those guys," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"They got the same kind of juice that they bring to the game. And we know that sometimes it's appropriate and sometimes it isn't, so we just have to work it with the quarterback position. But Geno [Smith] has been a fiery competitor since a little kid, and that's him being himself, and I want him to be as true to him as he can possibly be. And so, we'll work at all the rest of it."
Carroll was also asked about toning it down Smith at times.
"That's a good question. I really can't tell you that. That's moments. That's in the moments
of knowing what's going on with all the variables that are going on around it. But that's never been a
problem. But you just got to feel it."
Smith makes this team better and we are going to see what we does for this offense that has a lot of different weapons. If Smith keeps the Raiders offense on check, it can be a tough one to stop this season.
