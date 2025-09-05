Raiders vs. Patriots: How to Watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have eagerly awaited the regular season, as it allows them the opportunity to confirm their offseason changes were not in vain. Still, Las Vegas has a tough matchup to start the regular season, as the New England Patriots are sure to be a solid matchup.
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
Location: Gillette Stadium
Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
Time: 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS (check local listings)
Raiders' Challenging Opening Matchup
The Raiders' road trip is logistically a challenging one, but the team they face will also provide a battle for Las Vegas. The Raiders will face a team that has several new pieces like they do. However, with Mike Vrabel as their head coach, the Patriots are sure to be a phyiscal team.
"They're physical like you would think. Josh [McDaniels] has run the ball a lot in his history, and Mike Vrabel wants to run the football too. They're very physical about it. The running backs run really hard, and they have, like Josh has traditionally had, a really downhill attack. It's pretty classic, and it's really good,” Carroll said.
Carroll also noted that the Raiders will keep Maye's mobility in mind, as he was one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the National Football League last season. The Raiders must find a way to contain Maye, either through or the air, or through the ground. If they cannot, it may be a long game.
"It's absolutely in the middle of the preparation because he is so apt. He ran for almost 500 yards last year, and I think our numbers were like he's the second most scrambling guy last year,” Carroll said.
“We know that he can take off and run, and he can make things happen. And he did it in preseason, and he made it look easy. So that's a big factor in their favor as a running team as well. It's even more important."
“I would say the number one thing is if we take care of the ball, that gives us our best chance. If we get the ball, that's the second best. So that's it. But other than that, no, there isn't one thing. It's a whole bunch of stuff," Carroll said.
