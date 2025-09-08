What We Learned from Raiders' Road Win Over the Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders walked away from Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots with a win. Las Vegas' road performance gives hope that this season will be a positive one.
Raiders Get Off on the Right Foot
Las Vegas looked like a different team from the start of the game, as Geno Smith and the offense quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Their first drive put the Patriots on notice that Chip Kelly and the Raiders offense was ready for whatever type of game the Patriots wanted to play on Sunday.
Smith and the Raiders had their ups and downs during their win over the Patriots but it was largely more ups than downs. Overall, it is hard not to like what Kelly, and the offense did Sunday against the Patriots.
The Raiders Finally Have a Competent Starting QB
Eric Edholm of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' performance against the Patriots. Edholm noted Smith's performance, as the veteran threw for 362 yards, while averaging nearly 11 yards per completion. Smith's arrival in Las Vegas looks to be an addition that could impact the AFC West."
"Geno Smith’s Raiders debut couldn’t have gone a lot better. He led the team down to a fast touchdown and overcame a first-half interception to wipe out the Patriots on the road. The Patriots sacked him four times, and the protection has to be better, but Smith fought through that and an injury to. Bowers was the offensive star before leaving the game with a left knee injury, but and both made good contributions," Edholm said.
"Last year’s Raiders only won two away from home, so Pete Carroll had to be happy with how his first season in Las Vegas started.was held in check but was good in short yardage, pinballing for a TD run and converting a key third-and-short late. They’ll hope for more balance offensively the next time out, and they’ve got to sort out the pass protection, but the Raiders did what they had to do offensively."
The Raiders still have plenty of things to work on, as does every team in the league after Week 1. However, there were more positives than negatives in their win over the Patriots. Las Vegas' coaching staff did a solid job of adjusting to the adjustments the Patriots made.
Las Vegas' win was impressive. The fact that they battled back from adversity to secure the win made things even better. The Raiders must enjoy the win for a moment, then turn their attention to a vital AFC West divisional game in Week 2.
