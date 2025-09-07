Raiders Reveal Inactives for Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders will finally play in a game that impacts their season, as they travel to the East Coast to face the New England Patriots.
The following players will be inactive against the Patriots.
- RB Raheem Mostert
- S Tristin McCollum
- DL Brennan Jackson
- OL Charles Grant
- OL Caleb Rogers
- DL JJ Pegues
- DL Leki Fotu
One of the most notable moves the Raiders made was upgrading Terrell Edmunds to the gameday roster. He joined the team late and was placed on. Following cutdown day, John Spytek gave more insight into why the Raiders put Edmunds on the practice squad on cutdown day.
"Yeah, it's a great tool to get the right 48, 49 people up on game day. It creates a bigger challenge. It's been a new thing to learn, and there's a lot of nuances to it, it's almost like chess a little bit. You've got to think ahead about how you want to do it and not waste elevations and who's eventually going to sign to the active roster," Spytek said.
"But it helps in a lot of different ways. It helps people like Terrell Edmunds. He did a lot of really great things. I told him this yesterday, a lot of really great things in two weeks, more than you would expect somebody that was nowhere on August 1, and years ago without having that tool might have precipitated him not being here. But now it's like, well we can keep working with him, and he can keep building, and we can see if he can be part of the game plan in a week."
Edmunds will take the field on Sunday with a former teammate of his, linebacker Elandon Roberts, who the Raiders signed early in the offseason. Roberts is set to be a critical part of the Raiders' defense, Edwards has the potential do so as well.
Following training camp, Roberts shared his thoughts on Edmunds' addition to the team.
"I've been like Terrell [Edmunds]. I played with Rell [Terrell Edmunds] in Pittsburgh. So I've always known who Rell was as the person and the player and whatnot. A very smart guy, big, big guy, but at the same time, he's very fluid and very fast and whatnot. Obviously, Rell was a first round pick, and you kind of see it in his stature and just his ability and whatnot,” Roberts said.
"And, man, when we signed him, and I was just like, 'Man, this is going to be great.' And I remember when he walked in, I was like, 'Hey, this defense fits you. I hope that you're able to get your opportunity to take advantage of it,' and stuff like that.
"So obviously I'm rooting for him, and at the end of the day, I root for him and every other man out there on our defense, but at the same time, and I'm just glad that he's out there being able to make plays and put some good things out there, not just for himself, but for us as well."
