Will Raiders' Geno Smith Have Bigger Season Than Dak Prescott?
Geno Smith is now the man for the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith will take over at the quarterback position for the Silver and Black and try to give them the quarterback they have been looking for the last couple of years.
New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek traded for the quarterback they wanted, in Smith. Smith gives the Raiders a massive upgrade for the team. They have been looking for a quarterback like Smith for a long time.
Now that they have him, he will build that chemistry with the team and all the coaches. He reunites with Carroll after they spent time together in Seattle, and Carroll helped Smith turn his career around.
The expectations for the team have gone up. There is no secret that the team wants to play in the most important games at the end of the season, but they have to do all the small things right from the offseason all the way through the season. And now they have the right man leading them on the field at the most important position in the NFL.
Smith gives the Raiders hope next season. He is a good veteran quarterback who brings his leadership and ability to lead an offense both on and off the field. There is a great feeling with Smith in Las Vegas. They feel like they have a quarterback who will help the Raiders compete in a tough division.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about whether Geno Smith will have a better season than Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"That is a good one because you have Dak obviously has some health concerns coming off of last year," said Hladik. "I do think what the Cowboys did, getting him that second receiver with George Pickens could be pretty big there ... I will probably just because I have seen him do it more, lean towards Dak, if he stays healthy for the full year. But it is close."
"I think Geno has the better year," said Carpenter.
There is a mix when it comes to Smith. Some think that he is a top quarterback in the NFL, and others think he is not. Next season, Smith will look to leave no doubt that he is a top quarterback with the Raiders and get the offense rolling.
