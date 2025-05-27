Raiders' Decamerion Richardson Will Battle For a Starter Role
The Las Vegas Raiders will not only have a new look at the head coaching position with Pete Carroll, and a new quarterback under center in Geno Smith. The Raiders will look different on the defensive side of the ball as well.
One position that the Raiders will look different next season is the cornerback position. The Raiders will have some turnover at the cornerback position and will have to figure out who the starters will be
The Raiders, as it stands right now, are thin at the cornerback position. This offseason the Raiders lost starting cornerback Nate Hobbs. The Raiders also lost more secondary help after Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps went elsewhere this offseason.
The Raiders will go with young starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett as one starter. Bennett has shown flashes of what he can do and can be special. Last season Bennett struggled with injury but when he was on the field, he was good for the Raiders. Next season, we will look to take another step in getting better.
The Raiders have more unproven talent at the cornerback position but they all have upside. The Raiders will have to go into minicamp and training camp looking for ways they can have another good start, and it is highly possible. The team also brought in veteran cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency to bring that much needed leadership to the cornerback room.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders will go about the cornerback position and how they are very thin at that position heading into the 2025 season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I love Decamerion Richardson," said Carpenter. "I love a lot of things about his game. I like his length. I like the vision. He has really good twitch, just, and he reacts. He can go in one direction and stop. Still a young pup, still only his second year, but I thought where he was drafted, he had a good rookie season, and I am looking forward to really watching him put that on display this year. That is going to be interesting to watch next season."
Richardson, with a good camp this summer can be in line to be a starter. There is going to be a battle in training camp at the cornerback position, and Richardson is going to be all over it.
