What Raiders QB Geno Smith Needs Following the Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have put far too much on quarterback Geno Smith's plate this season, as many of the tools he should have around him have underperformed just like he has.
What Smith Needs
Following the Raiders' blowout loss to the Chiefs, Head Coach Pete Carroll noted his belief that Smith was ready to bounce back from what has been a challenging first seven games of the season for everyone involved. Still, no Raiders player has been under more of a spotlight than Smith.
“He's ready to go, and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself. He needs the help, he needs the guys to go to and the guys to come through for him, the protection to be there for him, so that he can play his position, and hopefully we can get going," Carroll said.
Smith also noted that the 2-5 Raiders' struggles are much more of a team effort than anything in particular one player or position group. In what is widely considered the ultimate team game, this year's Raiders have yet to consistently play as a team, leading to their losing record.
“It’s always bigger than one person or one player. It’s a team game. We all have to go out there and make plays. Every guy has got to make plays. Whether you are an offensive lineman, tight end, receiver, running back, when the ball is in your hand, you have to make plays,” Smith said.
“You’ve got to block them in front of you, or you’ve got to tackle. It’s football. Blocking and tackling is always going to be the game. Until we do those things exactly right every single game, we’re going to still be climbing. I’m not bitter about it, I’m just upset we’re not the team that I envision us being, yet. We’ll get there.”
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker agreed with Carroll and Smith, noting everyone has to do their part in order for Las Vegas to be successful.
“Obviously, we all got to do our part. It’s a team effort, so we all got to come together and protect the quarterback. He’s got to make good reads, we’ve got to catch the ball and then we just got to keep moving the ball, scoring touchdowns," Tucker said.
