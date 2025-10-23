Grading Raiders HC Pete Carroll At the Bye
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has started much differently than many expected it to. Injuries, poor play and bad roster decisions have plagued the Raiders. Las Vegas has already dug a hole they may not be able to get out of.
Grading Carroll's Early Tenure
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently graded each of the league's head coaches who are in the first season with their respective teams. Benjamin was critical but fair when he gave Carroll a D- grade after a 2-5 start to his first season in Las Vegas, which included a four-game losing streak.
"Carroll may be getting a slight boost just based on resume alone; this is still a respected Super Bowl-winning culture-builder. And yet, at 74, his presence atop the Raiders seems more curious with each passing week," Benjamin said.
"That's because, to no surprise, his "win-now" approach has left Las Vegas leaning heavily on has-beens in the starting lineup -- none more glaring than journeyman quarterback Geno Smith, who's lost the magic from his brief Seattle Seahawks breakout to become a turnover machine. The setup is so stale that Chiefs coach Andy Reid, a division rival, literally took pity after a Week 7 beatdown: "My heart goes out to Pete."
Following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs, Carroll explained how the Bye Week would impact the Raiders. Las Vegas' first few weeks of the season could not have gone too much worse than what it did. Luckily for Carroll and the Raiders, there is still time to turn things around, but time is fading.
"Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there. It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go. Gives us a chance to get Maxx [Crosby]. He tried, did everything he could, and we had to get him out of there, but he'll be better," Carroll said.
“So, that's a real boost. I mean, those are three guys that are legitimate leader players on this football team that we need to get back out there. So, hopefully that that will take place. Big self-scouting opportunity for us, big chance to make sure that we know what our opponents are seeing, and to tweak and adjust and be creative with how we do that."
