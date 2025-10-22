2 Forgotten Raiders Are on Their Way Back
The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered so many injuries that some of their injured players have been overlooked and their importance underrated. Las Vegas has suffered plenty of notable injuries, but some of the less-important ones have negatively impacted the Raiders as well.
Underrated Asset
The Raiders added veteran defensive back Lonnie Johnson over the offseason, and had plans on featuring him on defense in a rotational role. Although the role would have been a rotational one, it was evident in the preseason that the Raiders planned on Johnson playing a role.
However, Las Vegas' coaching staff did not just have a small role for Johnson. It is worth noting Johnson's absence has been notable in obvious and less-obvious ways. Johnson could have given a break to fellow teammates on defense or made an impact on a struggling special teams unit.
During the Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how close Johnson is to returning. Carroll also alluded to just how much of a role the Raiders had for Johnson before his injury in the preseason. Las Vegas hopes Johnson can return in time to make an impact.
"Close. He's really close. Yeah, we had hoped if we really hit it right, that he would be back after the bye so we'll see what happens in two weeks. Keeping my fingers crossed. He's a guy that we really were excited about contributing on the defensive side," Carroll said.
Johnson is not a miracle worker. The Raiders' defensive backfield would have still had issues even if Johnson remained healthy. Still, his potential impact on the Raiders' defense was evident to anyone who watched the Silver and Black in training camp.
Carroll also noted that Raider Nation's favorite quarterback, Aidan O'Connell is also close to returning.
"He's all but ready too. He's getting there. We haven't seen him throw or anything in practice yet, but he's getting there, and he's in pretty good shape right now," Carroll said.
O'Connell may technically be the third-string quarterback, but no quarterback on the roster knows the offensive line like O'Connell. If he has learned a comfortable amount of Chip Kelly's offense, he may be the best option for the remaining of what, at this rate, will likely be a dismal rest of the season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take