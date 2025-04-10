Geno Smith Knows His Place in the League
After hiring Pete Carroll as their next head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders quickly addressed their quarterback position. The Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, wasted no time putting together a deal for veteran Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Las Vegas hopes Smith's addition will help elevate them to more wins than their 4-13 campaign this past season. This past season was long for the Silver and Black, as they lost several critical players to injuries and several starters to free agency this offseason.
At his introductory press conference, Smith noted that he always prepared himself as if he could get into the game at any moment. Eventually, Smith became the starter in Seattle and will now be in Las Vegas.
Considering how the Raiders' season went last season, it is hard to imagine things getting much worse next season. Smith instantly upgrades the team's most pressing need entering the offseason, making them a much more competitive team entering next season.
"Yeah, I don't want to sound arrogant, but I knew an opportunity would come if I just continued to work hard and continued to believe. And right before coach called me and said, 'Hey, we want to give you the opportunity to start, you've got to go compete for it,' I was already saying, 'I'm going to take someone's job somewhere,'" Smith said.
The Raiders have a starting-caliber quarterback who has proven himself elsewhere, which should bode well for them after multiple seasons of multiple subpar quarterbacks. Smith knows he will have to prove himself on the field first
"And again, not in a cocky or arrogant way, but I just feel that I'm one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. I'm out to go out there and prove it. I want to prove it to my teammates every day. I want to prove it to the organization every day, and then when the product goes out there on Sunday, I want to make sure that I'm one of the best."
Smith's addition undoubtedly improves the Raiders. Still, they must continue to improve the roster over the next few weeks.
