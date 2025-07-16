The Raiders Need to See Progress in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the corner starting next season and get positive results. The Raiders have not been able to be the team they have been looking to be, with getting wins and being consistent each season. They have been far from that for a long time and especially since coming to Las Vegas. Now, they have a new look, and that is going to be interesting to see.
The Silver and Black have brought in a lot of new faces to the building that they believe will help them turn things around starting next season. The Raiders have brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll, who will look to give the Raiders all of his experiences and teach the players and team what it takes to win more than they have. Carroll has a proven track record, and that is one of the main reasons he is now leading the Raiders on the field.
The Raiders have also brought in general manager John Spytek, who has proven he can find the right talent for teams. That is what he brings to the Raiders, and this offseason he has proven that he can have players who want to play Raiders in the building. Carroll and Spytek brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith as well to help the team next season. That was a good move for the Raiders.
With their first draft pick as members of the Raiders franchise, Carroll and Spytek took running back Ashton Jeanty to help the run game next season. All the moves have been good for the Raiders, but the team must show progress next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders showing progress next season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Progress is also success," said Carpenter. "This fan base and this building need to see progress. This group needs to see progress. In reality, get to nine wins, and face reality in the eyes. Get some young linebackers to step up. But it is a thin part of this team. That is reality. You are betting on a lot of young guys to take a step forward and a lot of veterans to go back to play the way they have."
