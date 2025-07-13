Will Raiders Bring in Secondary Help Before Training Camp?
One group on the Las Vegas Raiders that will have a lot of questions to answer is the cornerback and safety groups. The Raiders had a lot of moving pieces in those groups. They will also be young in their positions next season. But one thing that the Silver and Black can do is bring in veteran help in those areas if they want. But when they do, it can be critical for how the defense is set up by Week 1.
If the Raiders want to make a move, it will make sense that they will make it ahead of training camp. The Raiders will start their training camp in a couple of weeks. This will be an important training camp for the Raiders because they are bringing in a lot of new faces, and that is the opportunity for the players to get to know each other better before the start of the season.
But for the secondary, they will need it the most. The Raiders have options still on players they can bring in that are still free agents. The team can also look to see what they have in the young talent in the secondary before they make a move. That will give the new rookies a chance to show what they can do as well.
The Raiders made a lot of moves this offseason, from coaches to players, and people upstairs. The Raiders were looking for change, and they got it once again. But this time it has a different feeling to it. They feel like that got the right people in place from top to bottom to make next season successful and follow it by having a winning, consistent franchise.
One of the best moves the Silver and Black made this offseason was re-signing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has been the best Raiders defensive coordinator in some time. And losing him would have been a big blow to the Raiders heading into next season. Usually, when you have a new regime come in, most coaches leave and find elsewhere to coach.
For the young talent, it is great to have a coach like Graham. No matter what, Graham is going to give you a lot of looks, and if he thinks you can help his defense and the team win games, he will give you an opportunity to show what you look like in the field.
