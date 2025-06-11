Raiders' Tom Brady On Turning Things Around
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in a new direction this offseason. They are hoping all the decisions they have made this offseason will lead to change within the organization and get them back to winning a lot more games. That is a huge reason Raiders owner Mark Davis brought in minority owner Tom Brady to help him make critical decisions for the franchise.
Brady was in the middle of most of the moves the Silver and Black have made this offseason. He was big on bringing in head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Those are two guys that Brady trusts very well and knows how they work. Brady was all in with the coaching search and the general manager search as well, and Brady made his voice heard.
After that, the Raiders were looking to add a quarterback who would help them win right away next season. Brady, along with Carroll and Spytek, all come together and come up with a plan to get a veteran quarterback for the team. And they all were in with trading for Geno Smith.
That was a huge move by the Raiders as well this offseason, and it was a great one for a team that has not had good play at the most important position in the National Football League.
The Raiders have made moves this offseason that have put the franchise in a position to be successful not only next season but in the future.
Brady recently talked about how the Raiders are turning things around but it starts with winning.
“Everything’s earned through hard work, communication, and daily habits that create advantages on the field. The competition’s already started. I’m excited about where the program is heading," said Brady.
“He’s a great leader for the organization,” added Brady about Carroll. “Everyone’s excited to have him, and Geno’s done a great job since he was acquired, coming in and working his tail off. Everyone’s excited about the direction we’re heading.”
Now the Raiders will work all summer getting all the players in the right positions to be successful next season. They will learn all the new schemes and will build good chemistry as a unit and team. Brady is great for the Raiders because he knows what it takes to get to the top, and they can lean on him for his experience and leadership.
